Gangster wanted in 33 cases in Gurugram and Delhi held

The crime branch on Wednesday arrested a gangster, who has at least 33 criminal cases including loot, murder, attempt to murder, robbery and assault registered against him in the city and Delhi, from Pataudi Road.

One pistol and eight live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the police said.

Police said the gangster, Rishi Raj, until recently, had been a part of Rajesh Bharti and Sanjeet Vidrohi gangs.

Both Bharti and Vidrohi, among the most wanted gangsters in Delhi, were killed in an encounter with the Delhi Police in June 2018.

Naveen, in-charge, crime branch, Sector 31, said that the police arrested Raj from Gadoli on Pataudi Road after receiving a tip-off that he would be in the area to meet an associate.

“The suspect had 28 cases registered against him in Delhi and five in the city. A majority of the cases in Delhi were of attempt to murder, loot, robbery, dacoity and one of murder. In the city, two cases of assault were filed when he was lodged in Bhondsi between 2008 and 2009. In March 2018, along with Bharti and two other associates, he had looted ₹5 lakh and a bag of documents from a man in Bajghera. In 2006, he was booked for a murder case at city police station,” said Naveen, who goes by first name.

Police said the suspect used to be a part of another gangster Rajesh Nahri gang for five years, before he joined Rajesh Bharti’s gang.

“After their death, Raj had been running their extortion businesses and maintaining their ‘book’.

His brother was killed in a gang rivalry some years ago,” said Naveen.

Police said that in several cases, he was declared a proclaimed offender and in the Bajghera loot, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

The accused was produced in the district court on Wednesday and sent to police custody for three days, said police.

