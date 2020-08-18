Ggm positivity rate declines to 6.95%; fourth highest in the state

gurugram

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:29 IST

Gurugram’s Covid-19 test positivity rate (TR) dipped below 7% since June, according to the recent state health department data. On Tuesday, Gurugram’s positivity rate stood at 6.95%, lower than Faridabad, Panipat and Rewari districts that had a rate between 8% to 11%, the highest in Haryana.

Test positivity rate is the percentage of positive cases out of the total Covid-19 tests conducted. It is an important parameter to estimate the prevalence of infection and helps in locating areas where virus is spreading rapidly. A higher test positive rate is usually an indication of higher transmission in the community, with chances of more people having contracted the virus but haven’t been tested.

Gurugram still is higher than the state average of 5.6%, but is lower than the national average of 8%.

In June, when the Union government announced the first phase of resuming economic activity through “Unlock 1”, the positivity rate of the district was 18%. In July, which saw steep rise in cases and a concomitant increase in testing with the introduction of antigen testing, it reduced to 8% by the last week.

Gurugram health officials said they aim to reduce the rate to 5% by focussing on on areas where there has been a resurgence of Covid-19. An advisory issued by the World Health Organization in May read: “Less than 5% of samples positive for Covid-19 at the least for the last two weeks, assuming that surveillance for suspected cases is comprehensive.”

Dr. Virender Yadav, Gurugram chief medical officer said, “To further reduce the test positivity rate in Gurugram, the department has increased testing and have been responding to those tested positive by isolating them at their homes or admitting high-risks contacts in hospitals. It is over the time, the test positivity has come down drastically. Increased testing, timely test results and contact tracing has led to the decline,” said Yadav. According to him, Gurugram is able to do contact tracing of 96% cases which are being tested positive.

Till now, 138,921 samples have been tested in Gurugram, out of which 64,591 were through rapid antigen tests and 74,330 were RT-PCR tests.

Considering the positivity rate of antigen tests which is nearly 2-3%, while that of RT-PCR is 7-9%, Yadav said, “RT-PCR and antigen tests are being conducted in proportion. If 700-1000 RT-PCR test on an average is being conducted in a day then 1000-1200 antigen tests are also being done. In August alone 35,000 tests have been done including both the tests.” According to him, the district would have done a total of one lakh tests per million population by Wednesday, which will be the highest in the state.

Since certain areas in the city are noticing resurgence of Covid-19 cases, testing camps will be organised to further lower the positivity rate. “These are some of the densely populated areas which were once the worst-affected areas like Wazirabad, Tigra, Chanderlok and Sohna. Antigen testing camps will be held on a weekly bases to trace cases and break the chain of transmission,” said Yadav. Wazirabad has reported more than 700 cases since June. Likewise, Chanderlok and Tigra have reported more than 600-700 cases. Sohna has also been one of the affected having at least 14% positivity rate in mid-July.

POSITIVITY RATE: OTHER DISTRICTS

Currently, Faridabad has the highest positivity rate of 10.9% followed by Panipat (9%) and Rewari ( 8%). While the remaining 18 districts have positive rates between 5.8% to 1.2%. Data shows that Jind has the lowest positivity rate of 1.2%. In the last week of July, Gurugram’s positivity rate stood at 8.5% , third in the state after Faridabad (13.8%) and Rewari (9.0%). The positivity rate of Panipat was 5.6% at that time.

According to Rajib Dasgupta, chairperson, centre of social medicine and community health, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), based on the positivity rate districts can be divided into two groups. “One group comprises of districts with positive rate above 5%, which are mostly big cities like Ambala, Panchkula, Sonepat, Faridabad, Panipat, Rewari. On the other hand, the second group comprises of nearly half of the districts with positive rates below 5% but where numbers are gradually increasing. These districts require more attention as they might lack testing infrastructure compared to any other big cities. Increased testing and monitoring of cases is crucial in these districts to control the mortality rate.”