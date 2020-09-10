Ggm records: highest single-day testing, highest single-day cases

gurugram

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:43 IST

Thursday was a day of records for Gurugram -- at 309, it had the sharpest spike in Covid-19 cases and at 3,188, it was the highest tests done in a day. The boost in testing numbers comes after the state government permitted walk-in for Covid-19 testing without any prescription.

The numbers are according to the state daily health bulletin. The total case count in the district is now 14,295.

The daily positivity rate stands at almost 11%, while the number of active cases is 1951 (13.64% of the total cases).

Cases in Gurugram had seen an an uptick in May and June but by mid-July, a steady drop in cases was noticed. There were only 650 active cases in the August first week. After mid-August, however, cases saw an upward trajectory with more than 100 new cases being reported in a day. By September first week, more than 200 new cases started emerging in a single day. The daily growth rate is almost 2% now.

Testing up

Of the total tests on Thursday, 2159 were conducted in government labs and 1,029 in private labs. Out of the total samples, 1900 were tested through the “gold standard” Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing method and 1,288 through the less accurate but faster Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

On August 7, the state health department following the advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued an order allowing coronavirus tests without prescription in government and private facilities.

Before that, government lab at Civil Hospital, sector 10 was conducting an average of 2000 tests and private labs were administering 400-500 tests. The gradual increase in the testing has begun from August 22.

Dr. Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer, said, “There are multiple reasons for increased testing. With daily increase in the cases, there has been increase in the contact tracing. More people are getting tested who have come in contact with an infected person. Secondly, walk-in for Covid-19 testing has given a boost to private labs.”

The union ministry of health and family welfare and ICMR on Thursday wrote to all the states asking them to establish a monitoring mechanism at the district level to follow up with cases that test negative on an antigen test. These teams ensure retesting of all symptomatic negative cases with RT-PCR testing. Dr. Virender Yadav, Gurugram chief medical officer, was unavailable for comment.