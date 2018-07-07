Ghana man, allegedly supplying drugs in Gurugram, killed during scuffle with cops

A Ghana national, suspected to be supplying drugs in the city, was killed after his gun allegedly went off during a scuffle with the police following a late night chase on Gurugram-Faridabad road in Surajkund, Faridabad on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Essien Michel. His Nigerian accomplice, Ihechukwu Iheanacho, was arrested, police said.

The crime investigation team of Sector 17, Gurugram, received a tip-off that the duo was carrying a consignment of narcotics from Gurugram to Faridabad in a cab.

Narender Chauhan, in-charge, crime investigation team, Sector 17, Gurugram said, “Around 2am, we informed the Faridabad police that we are chasing the accused, who were on their way to Faridabad in a cab, which had a Delhi registration number.”

Faridabad police cordoned off the area and set up a barrier near a school in Sector 17, Faridabad.

Vikas Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Surajkund police station, Faridabad, said the cab was stopped for inspection when it arrived at a police post.

“Spotting the police, Charles Michael got out of the vehicle and ran towards the nearby bushes, firing three shots at the police. When a police party caught up with him and tried to snatch his firearm, the gun went off. The bullet hit him in the back and pierced through his flesh. He also sustained an exit wound in the chest,” Kumar said.

Michael was taken to a private hospital in Faridabad where doctors declared him brought dead and his accomplice, Iheanacho, was taken into custody, police said.

Police seized 110 grams heroin concealed in multiple packets, 12 mobile phones, two fake passports belonging to the Ghanian, one pistol and two live rounds of ammunition allegedly from the accused.

The police have also reported the incident to the embassies of Nigeria and Ghana.

“The Nigerian national did not have any passport or visa with him. We are questioning him about the drug supply and his accomplices,” Kumar added.

“We had specific information about a gang of traffickers, luring foreign nationals living illegally in India into this trade, in NCR,” SS Dahiya, ACP, Crime, Gurugram, said.

“After this incident, we recovered 13 to 14 cellphones from the Faridabad residence where they had been living on rent,” Dahiya said, adding that visas and the passports of the accused are being verified, but the police have come to know that the visa of the deceased is fake.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act at the Surajkund police station.

Police said that Michael stayed at a rented accommodation in Green Fields colony in Sector 41, Faridabad, and used to supply narcotics to youths in clubs in the NCR.

The cab driver, Faizal Hussain, a Delhi resident, was detained for questioning, maintained police.