Ghaziabad Metro line to cost Rs 405 crore less

With the 9.41km metro project in Ghaziabad nearing completion, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has submitted a ‘funding pattern’ as per the project’s updated completion cost. The eight-station elevated corridor project, connecting Dilshad Garden to New Bus Stand is now slated to be completed at a cost of Rs 1,805 crore, down from the previous estimated of Rs 2210 crore, said officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA).

Authority officials Thursday said they had received written communication from the DMRC intimating them of the reduced completion cost. This includes the revised cost shares of the project to Rs 272 crore for the DMRC, and Rs 330 crore for the Centre. The cost share of state agencies has come down from Rs 1,480 crore to Rs 1,203 crore.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 13:11 IST