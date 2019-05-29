Glitch delays admission at Gurugram University

The admission process of Gurugram University, which was supposed to start on Tuesday, has been postponed till June 1, Saturday, after the website through which admission was supposed to take place faced a technical glitch.

The university started operations last year and will be accepting students in 22 courses through an online admission procedure.

“The admission portal through which admissions were supposed to take place became unresponsive as because of a technical problem. It will be operational soon and we will start the admission process from June 1,” said a public relations officer (PRO) of the university.

The officer added the delay would not be an impediment since the university had kept aside a sufficient window period for the submission of forms. “We have a month-long window for the submission of the forms. Moreover, the entire process is taking place online this time. As such, aspirants can easily keep a tab on the updates,” he said.

Additionally, the department of higher education on Monday also approved some new courses whose initiation had been sought by different colleges in the city.

There are seven government colleges in Gurugram district. These include Government College, Sector 9; Government College, Sidhrawali; Government College, Jatauli Haily Mandi; Government College for Girls, Sector 14; Government College for Girls, Manesar; Government College, Rithoj and Dronacharya Government College.

All colleges have been informed that the minimum student strength in each course needs to be 20. In case the student strength is lesser than 20, the subject or stream needs to be changed.

Dronacharya Government College will see the introduction of the maximum number of new courses. The college will see the introduction of history honours, Sanskrit honours, Master of Arts(MA) in physical education, psychology honours and postgraduate (PG) Diploma in psychology (Guidance and Counselling). “The minimum student strength for all the new courses needs to be at least 20. We are hoping to get a good response to the courses since they had been sought by students,” said Pooja Khullar, principal of Dronacharya Government College.

Government College in Jatauli Haily Mandi will get MA history, while Government College in Sector 9 will see the introduction of BCom honours. Government College Sidhrawali will see the introduction of physical education as a subject, while Government Girls College Manesar will be introducing public administration.

“Public administration is being initiated in the college for the first time. We will also be getting new faculty for the course,” said Sarla Duhan, principal of Government College for Girls, Manesar.

Government College in Sector 9 will be getting another unit of BCom honours. “At present, we have only one unit of BCom honours. The student strength for the existing course is 60. With another unit, we will be able to accommodate double the number of students. We already have commerce faculty in the college,” she added.

Not all colleges, however, have been successful in getting the courses of their choice approved. As per the list issued by the department of higher education, Government Girls College, Sector 14, has been given the approval of starting MCom, MSc in computer science and BSc (Medical) as new courses. College principal Sushila Sharma said that the college already had the aforementioned courses.

“We already have these courses. We had asked for the seats to be increased but that has not been done, neither has any new course been introduced. We have already written to the higher education department apprising them about the situation,” said Sharma.

First Published: May 29, 2019 00:21 IST