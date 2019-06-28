GMDA building check dams to curb waterlogging

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is constructing check dams in the Aravalli hills behind the township of Suncity to prevent waterlogging in several sectors and help reduce the possibility of flooding of Badshahpur drain, said an official familiar with the matter.

“The construction of check dams is underway in different creeks located in the Aravallis for the past two weeks and so far we have built six check dams. We have to construct six more,” said JP Verma, sub-divisional engineer, GMDA, who visited the site on Wednesday to inspect the ongoing work.

As per the GMDA tender, the cost of the project is roughly ₹15 lakh.

“We will complete construction of all the 12 check dams by July 5. Our men are at work day and night. Creeks are deep and working with JCB machines is a bit difficult. These check dams will break velocity of rainwater which inundates sectors 42-57. We have tried diverting rainwater velocity toward natural drain at Sector 56 by constructing a channel. This portion of the Aravalli (between Gurgaon-Faridabad Road and Golf Course Road) has a slope towards the main city. We hope all these check dams will reduce flooding possibility of Suncity and other areas this time,” Verma said, adding that four check dams were constructed by the GMDA last year.

On August 28 last year, the entire Sector 55/56 roundabout, Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road remained waterlogged for over 24 hours following a heavy rain.

The plotted residential township of Suncity, which is spread over 150 acre and bordering the Aravalli, has been facing perennial waterlogging problem caused by the natural flow of rainwater.

“We had met GMDA chief executive officer V Umashankar in September last year after the massive waterlogging of Sector 55/56 roundabout and adjoining areas in August, requesting him to do needful streamlining the rainwater flow from the Aravalli hills. I have been living here for 17 years and we face waterlogging problem every year just because of natural flow of rainwater through our locality. We hope check dams will bring us relief this time,” said Abhey Poonia, a resident of Suncity.

Hills such as Wazirabad, Ghata, Gwalpahari, Nathupur, and Sikandarpur have natural water flow slopes towards the main city of Gurugram — water leading to Najafgarh drain via Badshahpur drain (also known as leg 1 in the GMDA record).

Lalit Arora, GMDA chief engineer, said, “Check dams will not stop rainwater completely from flowing towards city, but they will certainly break its velocity. We hope all these check dams will help reduce the possibility of waterlogging of Badshahpur drain near Hero Honda Chowk this time. They will also recharge water table and feed birds and animals.”

The Delhi-Gurgaon expressway near Hero Honda Chowk had witnessed a massive waterlogging in July 2016 that had caused a 20-hour-long traffic jam. Last year too, waterlogging happened there despite tall claims of the district administration.

“Badshahpur drain near Hero Honda Chowk makes a depression point with maximum water catchment area. The drain crosses expressway near Hero Honda Chowk and it turns too narrow to keep flow unhindered and this is the root cause that rainwater starts logging over there. The coming monsoon will reveal administration’s preparedness this time,” said SS Oberoi, an activist, who is a resident of Uniworld Garden 2 at Sohna Road.

