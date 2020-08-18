GMDA drafts SOP for maintenance of green belts, will fence such areas to keep out encroachments

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:28 IST

The Gururgam Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has completed drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure uniform development and maintenance of green belts in the city, officials privy to the development said on Tuesday.

The new guidelines contain provisions for protection of green areas as well as for private companies that wish to maintain green belts in Gurugram using CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds.

Subash Yadav, metropolitan green planner in GMDA’s urban environment division, said, “Maintaining green belts has been a struggle for us. But over the past year, the authority has made a focused effort on clearing encroachments from such areas, and the next step is to restore the greenery. However, we realised a uniform, step-by-step directive is needed for the same, which is what the SOP is for.”

The 13-page document lays emphasis on site selection and preparation, stating, “The success of plantation and aesthetic value of green belt depends on quality of site preparation.” It provides user agencies with detailed instructions on how to remove civil debris and rank vegetation, how to plow and prepare the soil, and how to ensure that the green belts remain sufficiently irrigated.

The SOP also calls for fencing of green belts to keep out encroachments. “Fencing is the second most important component of development of green belts. Fencing helps in protection of plants from biotic interference,” the SOP states.

“Until now, fencing of green areas was not a step we had considered. But given our past experience in maintaining green belts, we think it is necessary now,” Yadav added.

As for the plantation process itself, the SOP dictates that trees and shrubs must be planted in horizontal rows of three, with flowering species in the first, outermost row, including native species such as amaltas, dhak, and harsingar trees. The second row will consist of ‘avenue trees’ that grow to a uniform height, such as silveroak, moulsari and kachnar trees. In the innermost third row, user agencies will be expected to plant taller ‘long rotation’ trees that will shade the green belt, and whose products may be harvested in the future, such as jamun, peepal, neem and semal trees.

Rajbir Singh Bondwal, advisor, GMDA urban environment division, said, “We have also provided guidelines for continued maintenance of these areas, which is the most important thing.”

Bondwal further said that getting private companies to care for green belts has so far been a challenge without a uniform protocol. “Now that all user agencies have a singular document that they can refer to, regular maintenance will become much simpler, and agencies can be held accountable in case of lapses,” he said.

To demonstrate the utility of its newly drafted document, GMDA last week began a plantation drive in Behmrampur village on the occasion of Independence Day, while other plantation drives in Dhanwapur, Sikandepur, Chandu Budera, Badshahpur and Wazirabad are on the anvil. “These are in the tendering process and will be funded by GMDA. They will serve as a model for corporate partners, who is expected to maintain their allocated green belts on the same lines,” Yadav said.