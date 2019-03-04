GMDA fixes March 2020 date to unclog Huda City Centre

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which is the custodian of the roads near the Huda City Centre Metro station, has asked a contractor to start the construction of an underpass, a flyover and two pedestrian bridges near the station. The move is meant to streamline traffic in this area and free the junction from congestion.

There are two busy crossings at the Huda City Centre Metro station — one that falls on the side of South City-1 and another that is located on the side of the Galleria Market in Sushant Lok-1.

Three roads from three different directions meet at the crossing towards the side of South City-1 side, while four roads from four different directions meet at the crossing towards Galleria Market, thereby making the two intersections, situated at a distance of barely 150 metres from each other, chaotic in terms of traffic.

Jitender Mittal, chief engineer, GMDA, said, “Contractor will have to complete the work in 12 months, and we hope that the two crossings will be free of traffic congestion from March 2020 onwards. While designing the flyover and the underpass, we have kept in mind the problems faced by pedestrians, auto and cab drivers, as well as the commuters who use the Metro daily.”

According to the GMDA official, the underpass at the crossing near South City-1 would enable traffic coming from Signature Towers and headed towards Subhash Chowk to take a right turn. Commuters who want to head towards Galleria Market will have to use the flyover.

Mittal explains, “Basically a low-rise flyover will connect the two crossings. For instance, if a commuter coming from the Subhash Chowk side wants to go straight towards Vyapar Kendra or left towards Iffco Chowk Metro station, he will have to use the flyover. In other words, surface traffic on the road connecting the two crossings will be stopped.”

The Huda City Centre junction is heavily congested as traffic from Signature Towers, Iffco Chowk, Golf Course Road and Subhash Chowk converges here, creating a logjam, especially during peak hours.

“Huda City Centre being the terminal point of Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, sees heavy encroachments by auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cabs offering last-mile connectivity to commuters. Due to these factors, often, only one of the three existing lanes is actually available for motorists,” said the GMDA official, adding that in addition to the flyover and the underpass, two pedestrian bridges have also been proposed with escalators and a four-year free maintenance contract with the contractor.

The city’s residents have been raising the concern of the ever- rising traffic menace on the city roads, especially around the Huda City Centre Metro station.

SS Rai, resident of Sushant Lok-1, said, “We face a harrowing time at these two crossings, which are currently managed by traffic police. The proposed plan, we have heard, will make the crossings easy to navigate, and we will be able to commute without waiting at signals much.”

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 04:43 IST