GMDA gives ultimatum to 70 builders, says clear water bill or lose connection

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has sent notices to 70 private builders defaulting on their water bills. The builders have been given time till April 8 to settle their dues, failing which police action will be initiated against them, in addition to disconnection of water supply, officials said.

During a survey in September-October last year, the GMDA identified 70 connection holders who have not paid their water bills for two years or more. They were instructed clear their dues by January end.

“The defaulters did not to clear their dues in time. We discussed the matter later in the authority meeting held on March 6. Accordingly, we have sent ultimatum to defaulters,” said Lalit Arora, GMDA chief engineer. The latest notice was sent earlier this week on Tuesday.

All 70 builders are using the GMDA’s bulk water supply system, through which the authority supplies roughly 400-410 million litres daily (MLD) treated canal water to the city from its two water treatment plants (WTPs) located at Basai and Chandu Budhera – along the Dwarka expressway.

As many as 500 bulk connections are registered with the GMDA, of which 200 connections belong to the MCG and 300 to private builders.

“We have identified 70 defaulters (all private builders) in a recent survey of which 18 are major defaulters who owe ₹5 lakh to ₹1.25 crore. Ansal API and Unitech Limited owe ₹2.5 crore of the total ₹ 5 crore pending water bills,” said Arora.

“As per the GMDA gazette notification, we can attach defaulters’ bank accounts to recover the pending dues and initiate police action against them, besides disconnecting their water supply. We have sent notices to the licencees (builders) to deposit pending bills by Monday to avoid action,” Arora added.

Abhishek Aggarwal, senior vice president, Ansal API, said, “Two colonies (Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok 1) are being maintained by respective RWAs for the past many years. In this case, builder should not be held responsible for the delay in water bill payment. Ansal API has no role in it.”

Residents on the other hand said they cannot be held responsible for the delay. Sunil Yadav, RWA president, Palam Vihar said that many residents have stopped paying maintenance to the RWA in anticipation of the MCG’s takeover of the colony. “These last four months, our monthly maintenance collections have been below 25 percent,” Yadav said, citing a lack of funds to clear outstanding dues.

Despite repeated messages and calls, Unitech Limited could not be reached for a comment.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 04:07 IST