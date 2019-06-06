GMDA plans to set up flood control room within five months

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has proposed to set up a dedicated ‘flood control room’ to monitor and prevent waterlogging during the rainy season.

However, the control room will not be in action during this year’s monsoon period, officials said.

According to the officials, the control room would be set up at a cost of Rs 36 lakh over the next four to five months in Sector 29 where it will share office space with the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Ltd (GMCBL).

“The main function of the control room will be day-to-day monitoring of rainfall and urban flooding. It will always be on alert to take action,” a senior engineer in the GMDA’s infrastructure department said, requesting anonymity.

Officials deployed at the control room will also be responsible for organising workers to deal with any setbacks, and will co-ordinate operation of machinery such as water pumps and sewage cleaning machines. “We need to make sure that the city’s storm water drains, which are a major cause of urban flooding, are working, for which regular checks will be needed,” said the senior engineer.

Tenders for inviting proposals from private contractors to build the room were issued on May 31. Besides, the GMDA on May 31 released a spate of tenders to desilt and clean both stormwater and sewage drains across the city within two months.

“Getting the drains clean is a priority for the GMDA. We should have a smooth monsoon this year, given the various preparations and planning that we have done,” said Lalit Arora, chief engineer, GMDA.

