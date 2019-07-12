GMDA set to remove all water ATMs from pavements by Sunday

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority(GMDA) has asked its enforcement wing to remove all water ATM booths built on the pavements of master roads across the city by Sunday. V Umashankar, chief executive officer, GMDA, issued an order in this regard on Monday, directing officials to file a compliance report by July 15.

Following the order, the officials of the enforcement department conducted a three-hour-long survey of all the master roads of the city and found 29 water ATM booths built on the pavements of roads such as Golf Course Road, MG Road, Sohna Road, Huda City Centre-Subhash Chowk Road and others.

“The GMDA, which is the custodian authority of all master roads in the city, has not granted permission to any contractor/company to construct any such water ATM booths. The GMDA has received multiple complaints from city residents about the water ATMs encroaching upon public pavements,” said an enforcement official familiar with the matter.

“After we completed our survey, we warned the contractor’s representatives to remove all the booths by Sunday. If they fail to remove on their own, we will remove these booths on Monday. We have to submit a compliance report to the CEO,” said the enforcement official.

A year ago, the MCG planned to construct these water ATMs with an aim to make potable water available at affordable prices for the floating population of the city. As such, it signed an agreement with Earth Water Limited, which was allocated sites on pavements to install these structures.

“The demolition of these booths will cause a major loss to the company, which has invested a huge money and engaged good manpower after signing a memorandum of understanding with the MCG,” said Simmi Harding, director of Earth Water Limited.

“We will appeal to the GMDA not to remove these booths. We have not violated any laws. We built these booths at places specified by the MCG only. The demolition or the removal of these structures, many of which have been functioning for the three months, will cause a huge monetary loss to us,” said Harding.

“The GMDA has not granted any permission for these structures at all. Master roads which belong to the GMDA are not meant to be encroached upon by such structures, which hinders traffic and cause problems to pedestrians, cyclists and others. I have ordered to remove them all,” said Umashankar.

After receiving complaints from city residents, the former MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav said that these booths were built wrongly on the pavements and they will be removed. “I will look into the agreement signed by the MCG with the contractor and take appropriate action,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, who holds the additional charge of the commissioner of MCG.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 03:27 IST