GMDA to build new canal to augment Yamuna water supply

A new 3.5-km concrete canal is set to come up by the end of 2020 to augment Yamuna water supply from the existing 300 cusecs to at least 500 cusecs to the city from Kakroi in Panipat on a daily basis, said Haryana Irrigation Department and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials familar with the matter . The cost of the canal is approximately Rs. 70 crore.

The proposed length of the new canal is 3.5km from the tail end of the existing NCR channel up to the Basai water works at Sector 100 on the Northern Peripheral Road (also known as Dwarka Expressway).

The two government departments aim to complete the project by December 2020.

The GMDA gets raw Yamuna water from Kakroi canal, which is 71km from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant located at extreme northern periphery of the city through two canals (or channels) — the Gurgaon water supply canal and the NCR channel.

The Gurgaon water supply canal feeds the old water treatment plant at Basai with 120 to 125 cusecs, while the NCR channel feeds the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant with 150 cusecs of water.

Vineet Narwal, executive engineer, irrigation department, said, “Processes such as land survey, feasibility study etc are underway, and once the detailed project report is complete, we will forward the file for approval to the government.”

“The existing Gurgaon water supply canal is not capable to feed the increasing water demand of Basai water works. We will construct a new concrete and covered canal along Gurgaon canal of 275 cusces. Once it is commissioned, Gurgaon water supply canal will be dismantled,” said Narwal, adding that the department would try to complete work in a year from the date of the award of work to a contractor.

A GMDA official familiar with the matter said, “Gurgaon water supply canal was built at least 70 years ago for irrigation purpose. In the 1990s, Basai water treatment plant came up to provide the city residents with treated water. To feed this plant with raw water, it was connected to the Gurgaon water supply canal. Currently, Basai plant feeds almost half of the city population. However, in the absence of adequate raw water supply through Gurgaon water supply canal, we use raw water of NCR channel as well. The GMDA has proposed to construct Basai water treatment plant Part-2. To run the two plants, the agency will require 250 to 270 cusces of raw water by 2022.”

The irrigation department built the NCR channel in 2011 and it got first slot of raw Yamuna water in September 2012 from Kakroi.

Sandeep Dahiya, executive engineer, GMDA, said, “Currently, we are supplying 440 to 450 million gallons daily (MLD) to fulfill city’s water demand. We aim to meet the increased water demand in next two years, when the city would require at least 700 MLD. This means, we will require at least 500 to 550 cusces of Yamuna water by 2022.”

In the last 10 years, the city has witnessed a massive population growth. This has increased the city’s water demand. Lalit Arora, GMDA chief engineer, said, “By 2025, the city would require 1000-1200 MLD of treated water. We are augmenting the infrastructure accordingly.”

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 03:20 IST