GMDA to build practice centres for archery, wrestling at Sec 38 stadium

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is likely to construct an archery and wrestling shed at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium Complex in Sector 38 near Rajiv Chowk by the end of the year, officials said on Wednesday.

The project, expected to cost Rs28.60 lakh, will provide wrestlers with space to practice and compete, as well as a turf and target boards, among other basic equipment for archers. The authority is in the process of finalising a contractor for the project.

Last year, a wrestling competition was held in the complex’s parking lot in June, in which wrestlers had to compete on mats installed on top of a flat road under the scorching heat.

Till last year, the maintenance and responsibility of the complex lay with the cash-strapped Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). On the directions of the state government, it was transferred to GMDA in July.

GMDA had floated tenders for the project in November last year, and two bids were submitted at the time. However, neither was deemed ineligible upon evaluation. In January, the tender was floated once again. However, there were no takers. In March, when the tender was floated for the third time, a solitary bid was made, and the contractor was subsequently shortlisted.

GMDA chief executive officer V Umashankar said the latest initiative is part of a plan to provide infrastructure for multiple sports in the complex.

“This project is aimed at providing people a venue to practice these two sports. Archery will be conducted in the open and not in a covered area. We will be preparing the turf, target boards, and also mark the distances according to the sport’s regulations. In terms of expenditure, archery will require very basic expenditure, and a small shed will be constructed where athletes can place their bows, air holes, and other such equipment,” Umashankar said. GMDA plans to complete the project by December this year, officials said.

Although archery is taught at the complex, there are no designated spots for the sport. An unpaved ground is used, where participants have to bring their own equipments, GMDA officials said.

“The wrestling hall will be a proper shed and account for most of the expenses. In the covered space, wrestlers will be able to practice on mats unlike the wrestling tournament conducted last year, held in the open parking area next to the ground, which is not really the right way to conduct a tournament of this kind,” said Umashankar.

Umashankar added that the GMDA has plans to make the Tau Devi Lal complex “a single destination for all sports, and put together facilities for all sports where there is interest,” he said.

The development comes just three weeks after Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), in consultation with GMDA had decided to construct a recreational sports complex in sectors 52-53A, instead of building the city’s first archery training centre and a multi-purpose indoor sports complex as decided earlier.

