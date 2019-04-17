GMDA to repair faulty pipeline near Signature Towers

Following an accidental burst in a 600-mm water pipeline near Signature Towers on Sunday night, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to correct a faulty curve in the pipeline by May 15 to avoid the recurrence of a similar incident in the future.

A meeting of GMDA engineers was held on Monday in this regard. According to GMDA officials, realignment of a sharp curve in the 600-mm water pipeline is urgently required near Signature Tower, where the burst occurred, leading to water flowing on to the main road and affecting the movement of traffic in that area.

“The burst occurred because of a sharp, faulty curve that was made in the pipeline when it was shifted two years ago by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) before starting the construction of an underpass near Signature Tower. We have to rectify the sharp curve in the 600-mm pipeline to prevent any such mishaps in the future. For this, we will invite applications from all competent companies to redesign the pipeline. We will get it done by May 15,” said Rajesh Bansal, superintending engineer, GMDA.

This water pipeline starts from Sector 16 boosting station and runs along the highway towards Signature Tower and turns left from here towards Atal Kataria Chowk.

The pipeline caters to sectors 24-46 and areas such as DLF, Sushant Lok, South City, Essel Tower.

“The burst had affected Monday’s morning water supply. We restored the supply around 2.30 pm in the afternoon,” said Bansal.

Bansal said that the NHAI has no role to play now and the GMDA’s aim is to fix the problem at the earliest.

“The distance between Sector 16 boosting station and the location of the accident (i.e. Signature Tower) is roughly 350 metres. Water movement in the 600-mm pipeline was in full force from the boosting station and it blew the pressure relief valve. No casualty took place since the incident took place at night,” said a GMDA official employed at boosting station and familiar with the matter.

