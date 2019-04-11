GMDA to repair master sewer line along Old Delhi-Ggm Road

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 55 lakh to repair master sewer line between Kapashera border and Atul Kataria Chowk along Old Delhi-Gurugram Road. The repair work is likely to start from Thursday, officials said.

Once the work is complete, it would bring relief to thousands of residents living in various sectors and villages along the road from overflowing sewage that has become a perpetual problem.

According to Rajesh Bansal, superintending engineer, GMDA, the entire cement sewer pipeline — laid at least 20 years ago — will be replaced with PVC line to fix the problem permanently.

“Work of replacing old and damaged cement pipeline with new PVC one will start in a day or two. We will complete it by the end of this month,” he said.

The move has come after the sewer line between Hanuman Chowk and Kapashera border caved in two weeks ago, which resulted in overflowing of sewer on the road and in nearby areas such as Dundahera, Sector 21.

GMDA’s work allotment also includes cleaning of silt.

“We have already installed three motors between Kapashera border and Hanuman Chowk to drain out sewer water. This has been done for instant relief for residents,” said Bansal.

According to residents, the master sewer line has never been desilted. “This 20-year-old cement pipeline has got damaged. A cave-in happened because of this two weeks ago,” said Major (retd) SN Yadav of Sector 21.

Affected areas include Dundahera, Surya Vihar, Mulahera, sectors 21, 22, 23, and Udyog Vihar.

Bhim Singh, a resident of Dundahera, said “We raised the sewer overflow problem with Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) many a time in the past. MCG last year transferred this master sewer line to GMDA, which should have initiated fixing the problem much earlier.”

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 03:54 IST