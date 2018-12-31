‘Gold unlucky’: Gurugram women, tricked, robbed of jewellery on street by men promising to solve problems

Two unidentified men stole a gold chain, a ring, cash, and a mobile phone from a 55-year-old woman after scaring the woman and making her believe that wearing gold would bring her and her family bad luck.

The incident took place near Gurudwara Sahib on Gurudwara Road in Civil Lines, where she had gone to pray, the police said Sunday.

“The men tricked the woman into removing her valuables and putting them in a polythene bag saying ‘gold would bring her bad luck‘ and then snatched the bag from her,” head constable Devender, who only goes by his first name and is the investigation officer in the case, said.

The incident took place around 5pm on Thursday, with Sukhvinder Kaur, 55, a resident of Rajiv Nagar.

“Two men approached me to ask me where the eye camp was. I told them I did not know; as I walked away they asked me to wait for two minutes and one of them said that my children would be in danger if I wear gold,” Kaur said. The duo then asked her to put her ornaments in a polythene cover in which she was carrying her purse and mobile phone.

Kaur’s husband said that one of the accused was waving a piece of cloth as his wife kept her valuables in the cover and as soon as she kept all the ornaments in the bag, the duo snatched it and fled.

The police said that there was no CCTV footage of the incident and they were yet to identify the accused. An FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

There have been similar cases in the past where men posing as policemen have tricked elderly of their ornaments and valuables.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 08:56 IST