Golf Course Extension Road potholes get temporary fix, stretch to be relaid

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started fixing potholes on the 6.7-kilometre Golf Course Extension Road, but officials said it is only a temporary measure before the entire stretch is relaid.

According to GMDA officials, the work of filling potholes by adding bitumen will be completed by Sunday.

“Work on filling potholes will be completed by the weekend, but this is only a temporary fix. The base structures of both the carriageways are weak. This was recently discovered after we carried out several road structure tests and determined that the damage was extensive. Once the series of tests is completed, the GMDA will prepare a detailed project report (DPR), which will also factor in the opportunity to use open spaces between the road and adjoining drains to widen the carriageways,” said Amit Rathee, executive engineer of GMDA, which is responsible for looking after the road infrastructure.

The road serves as an important link for commuters travelling towards Delhi and Faridabad from the Golf Course Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Sohna Road.

The stretch provides an easier access to Faridabad, and Aya Nagar and Chattarpur in Delhi by bypassing congested stretches such as the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road and the Golf Course Road.

However, commuters said that after a spell of rain last winter, the condition of road deteriorated to such an extent that they could not drive on the stretch without encountering a pothole every 50 metres, which made redundant the incentive to save time.

“Till last year, taking the Golf Course Extension Road helped me save more than 45 minutes times to reach Chattarpur via Gurgaon-Faridabad Road as the route was not only shorter but also less congested. Over time, it was no longer feasible to drive on this road as the potholes increased the journey time significantly and made it an extremely unpleasant drive, forcing me to opt for MG Road on several occasions,” said Vikrant Kapoor, a resident of DLF-5.

Safety experts said that the road has become vulnerable to accidents, as some potholes are as deep as four feet and also lacks streetlights, which compounds the problem.

“I am glad authorities have taken cognizance of the poor condition of roads and initiated repairs. Over the past 12 months, the road remained prone to accidents, mainly due to the 3-4 foot deep potholes along the stretch. Fortunately, repair work has been initiated before there was a major fatality,” said Sarika Panda Bhatt, programme coordinator, Haryana Vision Zero.

The problem of potholes was also acknowledged by the district administration officials last month, when the city’s air quality was hovering in the ‘severe’ category, as traffic police were directed to ensure that the stretch is not congested, as it was leading to a high carbon emission.

Rathee said that the GMDA will not be looking to use plastic waste, which prevents water to stagnate and averts formation of potholes, as it is still untested on Gurugram roads.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had approved the use of plastic on November 20.

Rathee said it is better to try the method on arterial stretches before it is put to use on master roads, such as the Golf Course Extension Road.

MCG is responsible for the upkeep of arterial roads while the GMDA is responsible for master roads in the city.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 15:22 IST