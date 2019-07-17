‘Good Samaritan’ in Gurugram swaps woman’s ATM card with fake, withdraws Rs 70K

A woman was allegedly duped of Rs 70,000 by a man who offered to help her get a receipt for an ATM transaction, but instead swapped her ATM card with a fake, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 4 around 8.15pm when the victim and her partner had gone to deposit Rs 3,000 cash in the ATM of a private bank in Sector 10A.

In the police complaint, she stated after depositing the cash, when she was about to exit the kiosk, a man standing next to her asked her to take the receipt from the machine.

“He said I should take the receipt and offered to help me. He asked me to hand over my ATM card and swiped it. Then, he switched it with a replica of my card and gave it to me. I did not notice it (the card) was a different one at the time,” she stated in her complaint.

A week later, on July 11, the woman went to the bank to make another transaction and had to approach the officials as she was unable to withdraw cash using the ATM card in her possession, the police said.

“The bank officials informed her that she was using a different card. In her bank statement, she found out that over the past week Rs70,000 had been withdrawn from her account through several transactions,” said a police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

The woman filed a police complaint on Monday. A case was registered against unidentified accused man under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10A police station.

