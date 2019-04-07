Goods worth ₹8 lakh stolen from shop in Gurugram

Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a locked mobile phone shop and decamped with mobile phones, accessories and cash amounting to ₹8 lakh from Sector 15 on late Friday night.

In his complaint, the shop owner, Om Prakash, a resident of Chhatarpur in Delhi, told the police that he had left the shop around 9.30 pm on Friday. The incident came to light when one of the neighbouring shopkeepers spotted the open shutters and saw that the shop was ransacked around 5:30 am. He immediately informed the shop owner, following which he returned and informed the police control room.

According to the police, the accused broke into the mobile shop around 3 am and fled with more than 50 mobile phones and ₹10,000 cash kept in the counter box. There are five CCTV cameras installed in the shop and outside but none of them was working.The police are suspecting the role of more than one person in the crime.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the mobile phones stolen were in the high-end range and were the latest models. A team of fingerprint experts, dog squad and forensics also visited the spot along with the crime investigation units of the Gurugram Police and took samples from the spot, said the police. A case of theft was registered on Saturday at the Civil Lines police station.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 02:23 IST