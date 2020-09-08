Government colleges in Haryana start online admission process for UG courses

gurugram

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:27 IST

After months of delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state higher education department started the centralised online admission process for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in government colleges across the state on Monday. Unlike the past year, when the admission process was a combination of online and offline modes due to technological challenges, this year the admissions will be held completely online. Depending on the number of merit lists, the process is expected to be over by the first week of October.

While the entry of students on the college premises for admission-related work remains prohibited, the department of higher education issued directions to colleges, emphasising Covid-19 protocols, after it received complaints that some colleges had been calling students for admission. “Some colleges have been calling students to colleges for filling up admission forms. This is against the state government’s orders. There will be absolutely no human intervention this year due to Covid-19 protocols,” the department stated on Monday.

Vijay Adlakha, principal, Government Girls College, Sector 14, said that while the college had restricted entry of students, a help desk had been set up for parents. “We have created a help desk for parents since they have been making the rounds of the college to make inquiries. Visits from students are, however, strictly prohibited,” said Adlakha.

Colleges across the city said that the process went ahead without any glitches and demo videos were shared with students who needed assistance. For the first time, the department has also introduced an academic WhatsApp chatbot called ‘Aapka Mitra’ to facilitate the admission process and provide information pertaining to universities, colleges and students. Students can send messages on the number, 7419444449, for any admission-related queries that will be answered by the bot. The initiative was launched by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday

“The department has created 15 digital help desks. Besides, there is a chatbot service, toll-free number, and email. If a student encounters issues during the registration process or gets stuck at any phase, the admission teams will reach out to the students and resolve issues,” said Gyan Devi, the nodal admission officer for Government Girls College in Sector 14. She said that the college had not received any direct queries from students on Monday.

The number of students who have registered for admission so far is expected to be out by Wednesday. “So far, we have not received access to the registration numbers. Since the National Informatics Centre is conducting the admission process for the first time, certain changes are being incorporated. We should be able to get the numbers of students who registered for different courses by Wednesday,” said Devi.

The nodal admission officer from Dronacharya Government College, who did not wish to be named, said that due to changes in the online portal, the admission process had been simplified and was going on smoothly. “Besides the online help desks, we circulated the admission link across WhatsApp groups so that it reaches all students,” she said.

Kajal Raghav, 18, who is applying for BCom (honours), said that she did not face any glitches while initiating the process. “I surveyed the admission portal and the list of required documents. The demo videos have given a fair idea about the various steps. I am researching the colleges offering my course and will complete the process soon,” said Raghav.

BOX

Timeline:

7 September: Online submission of admission forms to start

21 September: Last date for submission of forms

22-25 September: Document verification and preparation of Merit List

26 September: Display of first merit list

30 September: Display of second merit list

October 6: Commencement of teaching