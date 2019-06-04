Government department fail to ensure timely service delivery, finds review

In a review meeting convened by deputy commissioner Amit Khatri at the Mini Secretariat on Monday, it was found that many government departments have not been able to ensure timely delivery of the over 400 services and schemes under Antyodaya- Saral.

In an official statement released by the district administration, the performance scores of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Cooperation (HSIIDC), departments of labour, transport, and town and country planning, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation, the housing board and health services, have been sub-par.

The departments are scored, through an internal rating mechanism, on timely addressal of applications and delivery of service under the Right to Service (RTS) Act. According to the Antyodaya-Saral dashboard, the poorly performing departments scored between 2.9 and 6.8 out of 10.

Addressing the meeting, Khatri took serious note of poor performance by various departments and directed the officials to shift gears. “The departments have been asked to reduce the pending applications and improve their overall scores. Also, the condition of Saral centres in other blocks of the district has to be improved so citizens don’t have to wait for a long time,” Khatri told HT.

SARAL centres located in Manesar, Farrukh Nagar, and Sohna blocks had shown good performance except for Pataudi.

The Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), agriculture and horticulture department secured the first rank with a 10/10 score.

During the meeting, deputy civil surgeon Dr Shashi Katariya assured of taking actions on the pending applications within 15 days.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 03:13 IST