Government to introduce ambulance-cycles for crowded areas in Gurugram, Faridabad

To help people get medical aid faster, the Haryana government, on Tuesday, announced that it has decided to introduce motorcycle ambulances or “ambu-cycles” in the city.

The state government will be using the assistance of the government of Israel for this venture, a release issued by the government stated. The release, however, did not share any details about the timeline of this project.

Ambu-cycles are essentially motorcycles with all the necessary medical equipment found in an ambulance. Due to its size, they can reach an emergency spot faster than an ambulance and are useful in those areas of the city that have a high volume of traffic.

As per government officials, the service will initially be started in Gurugram and Faridabad. They further stated that Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave the direction for introducing ambu-cycles after speaking to Dr Ron Malka, the ambassador of Israel to India, earlier on Tuesday.

“During his visit to Israel in May last year, the Haryana chief minister had interacted with Israeli officials who started ambu-cycles as a community-based service for providing emergency medical response on two-wheelers,” a spokesperson for the state government said.

Panchkula was the first city in the state where such ambu-cycles were introduced in May 2017 followed by Delhi.

The government has planned to appoint a senior IAS officer as a nodal officer to coordinate and maintain associations with other countries for the implementation of such projects, said officials.

The release further stated that the Haryana government will expand its tie-up with Israel and use its assistance for cybersecurity, homeland security, aviation and industries.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 03:58 IST