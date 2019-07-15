Government welfare facilitation centres in Gurugram waiting for funds

The Antyodaya Saral Kendra at Vikas Sadan, started by the Haryana government to provide marginalised sections of the society easy access to social welfare schemes, has not received any funding in the last six months.

The official documents accessed by the HT states that due to non-availability of budget, the Chandigarh office of the department of welfare of scheduled caste and backward class, under which the Antyodaya Saral Kendra falls, asked the deputy commissioners to arrange funds for its smooth functioning.

The letter further stated that the amount would be refunded to the district administration once the overall budget is approved by the state government and the scheme budget head is created for easy transfer of funds. In this regard, the first letter from Chandigarh was sent on May 8 and again on June 16 to all the DCs across the state.

“We have not received a grant until now. The department of social welfare will have to pay the amount spent on the workforce. We require at least Rs 4.8 lakh for the next three months for repair work, internet, power backup, hardware and furniture,” said Anil Kumar, district welfare officer, responsible for the implementation of schemes for the scheduled caste and backward classes.

Geeta Bharti, director, department of welfare of scheduled caste and backward class, who recently took charge, said, “We have asked for a separate provision, in the budget, for Antyodaya Saral Kendras in the state. Until then, the DCs, under the District Information Technology Society (DITS), can provide loan to the department for easy operations and functioning of the centres. Once the scheme head is approved, the loan would be repaid.”

Currently, the Antyodaya Kendra in Gurugram is being handled by six data operators, one peon and a guard. Of the six operators, five are from the DITS. They are drawing their salary from DITS, which provides all technical support to the administration. On the other hand, one operator is paid by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

The payment for the peon and the guard is being done through a private agency, whose bills are yet to be cleared. Other than that, there are expenditures such as maintenance of 10 computers, 10 printers, telephone, broadband, and electricity bill of the air-conditioned centre.

Amit Khatri, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said, “The services are not being affected, but there is scope for improvement. We will see what financial assistance can be provided to the department, under DITS.”

Antyodya Saral gives easy access to citizens to avail of benefits of 485 schemes and services.

A senior official in the department of welfare of scheduled caste and backward class, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The budget head for Antyodaya Saral Kendra has not been created since it came into existence in 2017. The proposed plan for the overall functioning of the scheme has already been sent to the chief minister for approval. We have requested an annual budget of Rs 6 crore for the entire state to ensure smooth functioning of these centres.”

He said that the Antyodaya Saral Kendra, at the time of its launch in December 2017, was under the department of social welfare.

In February 2019, it was handed over to the department of welfare of scheduled caste and backward class. “At the time of launch, funds were sanctioned. We don’t know how the department of social welfare has utilised the funds,” the official said.

He also said his department has also sent a proposal to the finance department for disbursement of funds to district offices to clear the dues required for maintenance, procurement and salary of the workforce deployed at the centres.”

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 06:56 IST