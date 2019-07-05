Govt-run diagnostics lab to open in Sec 39, will have fixed rates

A government diagnostic lab where services such as CT scan and blood tests will be available at subsidised rates, is expected to be functional in the district by the end of the month, officials of the health department said on Thursday.

The lab, the first such government-run centre in the district, will come up at Sector 39 next to a dispensary operated by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), officials said.

“The lab, which will be operational this month, will provide free services to accident victims, people with disabilities, and to people from the disadvantaged sections,” said Dr BK Rajora, civil surgeon, Gurugram.

He added that for others, all services will be made available at rates fixed by the government for government employees under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had promised residents the diagnostics lab in 2018, and was expected to be functional before April this year. However, according to officials, the plan was met with logistic delays.

“The pace of work reduced for some time earlier this year, but, the lab is now almost complete. Basic infrastructure work needs to be done. The health department has started hiring and has got all the necessary equipment,” Rajora said, adding that pathologists, radiologists and lab technicians are some of the posts that they needed to fill.

Rajora added that Rs 6.5 crore has been spent on the lab and that the MCG will provide funds and support to run the same.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 02:18 IST