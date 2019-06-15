Govt secretary Vinay Singh takes charge as MCG commissioner

Vinay Singh, a 2003 IAS batch officer from the Haryana cadre, took charge as the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner on Friday, according to a statement issued by the civic body.

Singh replaces Yashpal Yadav, who has now been posted as the deputy commissioner of Palwal.

The post of MCG commissioner is an additional charge for Singh, who continues to work as a secretary to the Haryana government.

As per MCG officials, Singh met with senior MCG officers and councillors on his first day, and issued a direction to chief engineer ND Vashisht to ensure there is no waterlogging in the city during the monsoon and make necessary arrangements in advance.

“Vashisht informed the new MCG commissioner that work on cleaning stormwater drains and sewerage is progressing at a fast pace. Singh also directed officials to submit a detailed report on MCG land, encroachments, and illegal constructions within seven days,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer (PRO) of MCG.

MCG officials said that during the meeting the new commissioner was informed about various measures being undertaken by the civic body in regard to waste management.

“Officials informed him that four tanks are being built to store leachate at the Bandhwari plant, of which, construction of three has been completed. In addition, to ensure that there is no leachate due to rain during the monsoon, garbage in the land pile is being covered. He was also told that 2,000 saplings have been planted at the landfill for beautification and that 11 agencies have been empanelled to make compost out of garbage,” said Rohilla.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 04:24 IST