GPS helps foil cab robbery attempt by gun-toting gangsters in Gurugram

Gurugram

An attempt to rob a cab at gunpoint was foiled after the driver’s brother, who was not in the car, shut down the car’s engine after noticing via GPS that the vehicle was going in a different direction, police said on Friday.

Two unidentified people boarded the cab, plying for app-based aggregator Uber, around 1.30am on Friday. However, soon after boarding the cab, they thrashed the driver at gunpoint and tried to steal the vehicle, Ravinder Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, who is the investigating officer in the case, said.

As the duo forced the driver, Zuber, 27, to drive the Swift Dzire to Sector 69, his brother noticed through GPS that the car was going in a wrong route and switched off the engine.

The accused fled, leaving the driver and the cab at the spot.

An FIR was registered at Sector 37 police station under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 365 (kidnapping or abducting) of the Indian Penal Code.

“According to the FIR, after travelling for a while, one of the accused pulled the handbrake, pointed a countrymade pistol at him and thrashed him,” police said.

Police said that there was no CCTV footage of the incident.

“We have asked Uber to share details of the people who booked the cab. The driver’s medical examination was conducted at a hospital,” Kumar said.

The officer said that the accused was in their thirties and did not cover their faces, according to the driver.

No arrest has yet been made in connection with the incident.

“These incidents are against our community guidelines for riders and drivers partners. We stand ready to support law enforcement in their investigation and are committed to supporting the driver partner as required,” a spokesperson for Uber said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 05:11 IST