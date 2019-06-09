Greenery, luxury and serenity - Tulip Ivory provides escape from city’s pollution

A wide stoned pathway greets those entering Tulip Ivory in Sector 70. On one side of the pathway is a high boundary wall flanked by trees, shrubs and creepers, where geckos can be spotted crawling around in the undergrowth. The greenery of the residential society stands out against the vast patches of barren land and construction sites surrounding the area.

The 11-acre property has 48 duplex villas, with glass and wooden fronts, to make a unique texture for its straight cornered balconies. Beyond the three rows of villas are six towers of 11 floors each, surrounding a central pool area. The residency has 4BHK apartments in each tower, along with penthouses.

Residents started moving into the property five years ago, when possession was given. While most of the flats have been sold, owners have been slow to shift into the society. At present, the society boasts of a robust community of retired army personnel.

After a life of living in pristine cantonments, Colonel (retd) Mahabir Prasad enjoys the silence and greenery of the area. “There are days when I go for morning walks around the property and come back with fresh grocery from the farmers selling them by the main road,” he said.

The society is generally buzzing with activity on any given day. Every alternate day, dances classes are held for children as well as senior citizens. Seniors, in particular, have taken a liking to the classes where they learn Haryanvi, Punjabi and Bollywood forms of dancing. “We are very regular to the dance class; it is something we look forward to,” said Kamlesh Agarwal, who organises performances for senior citizens at cultural events held in the society on special occasions and festivals.

The society clubhouse is located in the basement of one of the towers. It houses a well-equipped gym, billiards room and party area. Basketball and table tennis equipment have also been made available. Special classes such as skating, karate and zumba are also held.

Manicured lawns and dotted plants such as chickoo, hibiscus, raat ki rani, bamboo, palm and many more are a result of the society’s horticulture group’s proactive efforts. “Previously, the plants were unorganized, there was no proper system of water and digging for the plants, but we have worked to change that,” said Rajeev Grover, a retired sales manager and a core member of the horticulture group.

Waste management is another subject the residents take seriously. Wet and dry waste segregation takes place at every household before the waste is loaded in trucks for disposal. Residents said they plan to start a compost pit soon. The society has its own waste treatment plant, where water is recycled and used for horticulture.

For the residents, Tulip Ivory’s seclusion from the city is an escape from its dust and pollution. They revel in its greenery each day and work hard to protect and nourish it.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 04:24 IST