Grocery shop owner murdered, accused rode with body on bike for over two kms to quell suspicion

The body of a grocery shop owner, who was allegedly murdered on July 7, was driven around on a motorcycle for more than two kilometres by the accused men to avoid suspicion before it was disposed of on the railway tracks.

Satyanarayan Sharma had went to have drink with his friend Gajender and his associate Rakesh to a forest area behind Kasan village on the motorcycle on July 7. He had been allegedly strangled to death by Gajender. Rakesh had held his legs while he was being choked, said police.

Police said after killing him, the accused placed his body in an upright position on a motorcycle and drove for about two kilometres to their workplace to avoid suspicion. They then planned to load it on a tempo and dump it on a railway track to frame the murder as a suicide attempt.

“The plan was to dump the body on the tracks using a tempo and frame the murder as a suicide attempt. Since the tempo could not be brought to the crime spot due to topography, they decided to use the motorcycle. It is not certain which one of the accused men was driving the motorcycle,” Subhash Boken, police spokesperson, said.

The incident took place between 8pm and 10pm on July 7. The victim, a resident of Kasan village, had left home without informing his family. The family had filed a missing person’s report on July 8.

Police said the duo drove the motorcycle to a transport company in Sector 2, IMT-Manesar, where one of the accused had parked a tempo. They then drove to Patli railway station and dumped the body on the track to make the murder appear as a suicide attempt, said police.

The case was cracked after the severed body of the victim was recovered by government railway police. Family members identified the victim on July 9 and suspected the role of Gajender.

The post-mortem conducted on Wednesday had confirmed that Satyanarayan had died due to strangulation. On Wednesday, both the accused men were arrested and sent to police custody for three days.

Satbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), IMT Manesar police station, said both the accused were traced with the help of CCTV footage. “Gajender was in an extramarital relationship with the victim’s wife for a few years and confessed to plotting the murder as he wanted to eliminate him. He enlisted his colleague for the crime, asking for help and offering him some money,” said the SHO.

Police said the role of the victim’s wife in planning the murder was also under the scanner and police was checking her call records.

