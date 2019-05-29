Group attacks, tries to kill owner of PG accommodation

A 29-year-old man, who runs a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Jharsa village, was seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified persons in Sector 39 on Sunday, the police said, adding that three of his friends also sustained minor injuries.

The victim said the suspects tried to run over him with their car twice before he managed to escape.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 11pm when the victim was at his PG accommodation. The police said the victim received a phone call from an unknown caller but disconnected it since the caller had said something objectionable over the phone.

“The caller called me several times and during one of the calls, he requested that I discuss a personal matter with him. I went to meet him at a crossing near a Gurdwara with three friends. When we reached, three unknown men engaged us in a conversation. Suddenly, at least eight more men arrived in two cars. The men were carrying sticks and started assaulting me. They also attacked my friends. One of them tried to run the car over me but I managed to escape. He then reversed the car, and it went straight over my right foot,” stated the victim in the complaint.

The police said the victim was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 38, where he is said to be critically injured, but stable.

Dalbir Singh, SHO, Sadar police station, said. “The victim sustained seven injuries on his body, foot and head. The reason for the assault is not known. The victim’s phone broke during the incident, so we could not trace the caller. In the call to the victim, the caller had not mentioned the reason for his hostility towards him.”

The police said the victim recorded his statement on Monday. A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 148, 149, 307 and 427 of Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station.

