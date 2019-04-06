Guard at Gurugram hospital stabs colleague to death, incident captured on CCTV

A 25-year-old security guard of a private hospital was stabbed to death on early Friday morning allegedly by another security guard of the same hospital in Sector 9, said the police.

According to the police, the reason for the alleged murder has not yet been confirmed. However, the police suspect that victim may have been murdered because of personal enmity between the two.The police are conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest the accused.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5 am on the third floor of the hospital on New Railway Road outside the Intensive Care Unit(ICU), where the victim, Jugal Kishore, was standing guard.

The police said that the five CCTV cameras installed in the hospital recorded the attacker entering the hospital from the main road through the main gate and stabbing Kishore. After the incident, the accused, identified as Naufil Anwar of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, fled from the spot. Since the accused was wearing the uniform of the hospital, he was not intercepted by the security guards standing at the main gate.

“In the footage, Anwar is seen walking towards the hospital with a knife and entering the hospital premises, after putting the dagger in his trousers’ pocket. He is then seen climbing the hospital stairs with slight difficulty as he tries to hide the dagger in the pocket . He is then seen going up to the third floor and dragging the victim across the stairs. Two minutes later, they are seen in a scuffle, which ends with the accused stabbing the victim multiple times, leaving him dead. The camera of the hospital has also recorded the accused fleeing the spot after the victim fell down,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime). Despite repeated attempts the hospital management did not respond to calls.

Although more than 10 people had gathered at the spot, no one came forward to help the victim despite his repeated cries for help, said the police. Singh said the accused told other guards while coming down that he had stabbed a guard in hospital and they should call the police.

Around 5.30 am, the police control room received a call that a man has been murdered in the hospital, after which a police team from city police station went to the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary.

The victim had been deployed in the hospital for the last eight months by a private agency. A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, he had been living in the city for over two years in a rented room near the hospital. The accused lived in a rented room near the Sadar market and had been working in the hospital for the last five months.

Dr Yudhvir Singh, the forensic expert at the Civil Hospital, who conducted the post-mortem examination, said that the victim died due to excessive bleeding, shock and haemorrhage. There were 15 stab injuries on his face, chest, stomach and hand.

