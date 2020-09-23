Gurugram: 3-year-old killed after SUV hits rickshaw

gurugram

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:59 IST

A three-year-old boy died after a SUV allegedly crashed into a rickshaw he was travelling in near sector 37 D on Tuesday morning. Police said the ’killer’ car driver was arrested and later released on bail.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9am on Tuesday when the victim Harish, 25, a native of Rajasthan, had gone to Basai Enclave, along with his two sons, aged three and four, in his rickshaw. In the police complaint, Harish, said, “I stay in the slums on Basai road. On Tuesday, I had gone to Basai Enclave with my sons to fill water in some drums. We were returning to our house and had reached a road in sector 37D, when the incident took place. As I drove the rickshaw towards the crossing, a car crashed into it from the rear.”

He added that due to the collision, the rickshaw lost balance and his three-year-old son fell on the road. “My son sustained severe head injuries. Several commuters immediately gathered around and nabbed the driver of the SUV. I took my injured son to a hospital in Kadipur in the car of the suspect but the doctors declared my son dead on arrival there. The incident took place due to rash driving by the driver,” Harish said.

A police official, privy to the investigation said, “The car driver has been arrested and released on bail. We have registered a case and a probe has been initiated.”

A case was registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at sector 10 A police station on Tuesday, said police.

Motorcyclist killed in accident on Golf Course Road

In another incident, a 35-year-old man, who worked as a carpenter, was killed while his friend suffered minor injuries after a car brushed against their motorcycle on Golf Course Road (GCR) near a metro station in DLF Cyber City. Police said the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim, Sunil Kumar, a native of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and his friend, Pawan Kumar, were on their way to a relative’s house on Monday around 3.25pm. They were about to take a U-turn near a metro station on GCR in DLF Phase 2, when the incident took place.

A police officer, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Sunil was riding the motorcycle, while Pawan was riding pillion. In the statement, Pawan said that as they were about to turn, a car arrived and hit them from the side. Sunil suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in DLF Phase 3. He was later referred to a hospital in Delhi, where he died on Tuesday.”

Police said the complainant, Pawan, suffered minor injuries on his legs and ear and is stable. T