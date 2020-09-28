Gurugram: Active Covid-19 cases decline to 2,560 from 2,764 a week ago

gurugram

The district recorded 274 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, against 372 recoveries. This marks the third consecutive day on which the number of new Covid-19 cases remained lower than the number of new recoveries. As a result, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Gurugram has also been on the decline, currently standing at 2,560 (down from 2764 active cases a week ago).

Gurugram’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 19914, of which 17184 patients have already recovered. The recovery rate currently stands at 86.29%. Meanwhile, with the growth of new cases slowing down, the district’s doubling rate improved to 70 days on Sunday. The mortality remains at 0.85 percent, the lowest it has been so far in the outbreak.

Of the current active cases group, 2312 patients are under home isolation, while 232 are hospitalised. Of the available 112 ventilator beds, 52 are in use while 134 (out of 160) ICU beds are in use. Health department data shows that just over 50 percent of all active cases are between the ages of 20-40, which officials said bodes well for the district’s improving mortality rate.

The district also tested 3074 new samples on Sunday. Of these, 274 tested positive for SARS-Cov-2 infection, resulting in a positivity rate of nine percent. “If we are able to keep testing at the current rate, and the growth of new cases slows down, the positvity rate will fall further. Our aim is to see a TPR of about five percent, which is the WHO recommended threshold,” said Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program’s district suveillance officer in Gurugram.

No new Covid-19 related deaths were recorded on Sunday. So far this month, Gurugram has reported 7773 new cases, 5270 recoveries and 28 deaths (against a total mortality toll of 170).