Gurugram admin to pay 218 cr to acquire 35 acres central peripheral road for metro connectivity

The city administration has announced a compensation of Rs 218 crore to be given to landowners for acquiring 35 acres needed for the construction of the 3.2-kilometre Central Peripheral road (CPR), which would connect Dwarka Expressway with NH-48.

The 35 acres are being acquired from four villages, said Gurugram administration officials, adding that now, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been asked to make the payment.

The payment would be made to the accounts of landowners, after which the possession of land will be handed over to the NHAI.

“Four acres of land in Harsaru, five acres in Mohdpur Jharsa, 18 acres in Narsinghpur and eight acres in Kherki Daula are being acquired for the construction of the CPR. The landowners will be paid the compensation at the collector rate. A letter has been sent to the NHAI for payment of compensation and this is likely to happen soon,” said Sanjeev Singla, subdivisional magistrate, Gurugram.

The CPR is a crucial link that would connect Dwarka Expressway, the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and the Southern Peripheral Road around half a kilometre prior to the toll plaza at Kherki Daula.

The NHAI will construct a cloverleaf on the expressway to ensure that traffic from all the three roads converges smoothly.

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), earlier known as Huda, had earlier acquired around 100 acres of land for the CPR, but the project could not start as this land also included a 10-acre area where towers connecting 220 Kva and 400 Kva high-tension electricity wires were installed and these could not be removed.

The Dwarka Expressway and the CPR were transferred to the NHAI in 2016, following which the alignment of the road was modified to avoid the area where the transmission towers were installed. However, the alignment change necessitated an additional 35 acres, said officials.

The highways authority had issued the notification for acquisition of land for CPR on July 14. “We will try to expedite the transfer of land so that work on the project can start soon,” said Singla.

The 29-km stretch of Dwarka Expressway is a parabolic road, starting from Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur on the NH-48 to Dwarka and passing through various new sectors before rejoining the SPR through a cloverleaf on NH-48, around 500 metres from Kherki Daula.

The project was conceived by the Haryana government in 2006, but due to delays and change in plans, it was handed over to the NHAI, which now plans to build an elevated road as part of this project.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 13:07 IST