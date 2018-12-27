Gurugram air quality improves slightly, construction ban gets over

Air quality in the city improved slightly on Wednesday, falling to 310 (‘very poor’) on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin, down from 337 the previous day. However, as reported multiple times, Gurugram’s AQI data remains dubious. The average 24-hour measure of PM2.5 on Wednesday was 310, same as the city’s AQI value, which is an inaccurate way of representing air quality.

Officials from the India Meteorological Department and the CPCB said that Wednesday’s marginal improvement in air quality was felt across the National Capital Region due to an increase in wind speeds. “Wind speed and ventilation index are marginally favourable for dispersion of pollutants,” according to the CPCB’s Early Air Quality Monitoring System for Delhi-NCR.

Air quality in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad also improved; however, in all these cities, pollution levels remained in the ‘severe’ category, with AQI values above 400. In Gurugram, private data from multiple sources also showed that air quality in the city had improved, with wind speeds touching 7kmph in some parts of the city, up from 4kmph on Tuesday. In DLF2, the PM2.5 pollutant reading was 150ug/m3, while in Sector 44 it was 190ug/m3.

The situation is likely to improve further by December 27. “A predominant wind is likely from the northwest direction of Delhi with speed upto 10kmph on December 27, with an expected ventilation index of 7,000 sqm per second,” according to an IMD official. A ventilation index of minimum 6,000 sqm per second is required for the effective dispersal of pollutants, he explained.

The construction ban imposed by the Environmental Pollution Control Authority on December 24 will also be lifted on Thursday, confirmed Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Yashpal Yadav. “However, all other measures that are part of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) will continue as usual,” Yadav added. These include mechanical road sweeping, water sprinkling, curbing of waste burning and heightened traffic management.

Between December 25 and December 26, MCG teams issued 14 fines worth ₹66,000 against waste burning, improper management of construction material and other ongoing construction activities in violation of the ban. There are presently four mechanical sweeping machines operating on the city’s arterial streets, including Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Sector 30 to Sector 45 and near Bakhtawar Chowk.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 09:22 IST