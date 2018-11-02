Gurugram air worst in the country for second consecutive day

For the second consecutive day, air quality in the city remained the worst in the country. Thursday was also the third consecutive day that Gurugram’s air quality was in the ‘severe’ category, showing 426 on the Air Quality Index (AQI), up 10 points from Wednesday’s 416.

The PM2.5 concentration was 481ug/m3, up from Wednesday’s 453ug/m3. The average daily safe limit of PM2.5 is 60ug/m3, according to the National Ambient Air Quality standards.

A senior member of the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality lab said the marginal increase in pollution was due to a drop in daytime temperature from 30.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 11:06 IST