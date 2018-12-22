Gurugram asked to shut from Jan 1-15 for winter holidays

The directorate of school education on Friday issued dates for winter vacations in schools across the state. As per the notification, schools will be on holiday from January 1 till January 15. They will reopen on January 16. While all government schools will be abiding by the dates provided by the department, private schools in the city said they’d be following their own schedules.

“All schools in the state, both private and government, need to abide by the vacation schedule. They will have to follow rules set by the state government,” said Premlata Yadav, district elementary education officer.

Yadav said that the schedule had been sent to all the block education officers and block elementary education officers who were responsible for passing forward the message to all schools.

Private schools in the city, however, said that they had not received any circular from the education department.

“We had not received any notification about the schedule till Friday evening. Our school will not have classes from December 29 till January 14. The vacation schedule from the government was in the offing and we had an idea about the dates. Hence, we decided to keep the vacation around the same time. By default, we will be going on vacation around the same time,” said Sunita Nagpal, principal of Delhi Public School, Sushant Lok.

Nagpal said that most independent schools usually followed their own vacation schedules.

Nidhi Kapoor, principal of Euro International School, said that the school had not received any circular about the vacation schedule. “We follow our schedule and will be going on vacation from December 31 till January 6. If the government recommends additional holidays owing to future weather conditions, we will be bound to follow them,” said Kapoor.

All government schools have been notified about the schedule and will be following the same. “We have received the schedule and will be following the rules,” said Suman Sharma, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 4/7, Urban Estate, said.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 11:37 IST