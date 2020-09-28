Gurugram: BPTP Park Serene residents demand access to revenue road, better maintenance

gurugram

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:02 IST

Residents of BPTP Park Serene condominium in sector 37 on Friday complained to the department of town and country planning (DTCP) of certain deficiencies in their society.

They claim that the elevators were failing regularly, plaster was falling from the balconies, and the developer had blocked a revenue road.

Hemant Kumar, a resident said that the revenue road had been blocked without any reason as a result of which over 800 families have to depend on a narrow access road. “The revenue road should be opened as it will ease the movement of residents. Also the sewerage treatment plant is not functional for the last one month and, despite complaints, no action had been taken by the developer,” said Kumar.

Another resident said that due to seepage of water, the elevators had become faulty and the vendor has refused to repair them. “The lifts are not in good shape and people often get stuck inside. There is urgent need to take remedial measures,” he said.

The residents also complained that plaster from balconies is falling down at several places this putting lives of people in danger. “We have also met the deputy commissioner and asked for criminal complaint in the matter,” said Kumar.

A report submitted by residents said that common amenities shared by BPTP projects in sector 37D -- Park Serene, Park Generations, Park Spacio and Terra -- were not sufficient for Serene residents. The residents in their submission also alleged that partial occupancy certificates (OCs) were being issued despite inadequate infrastructure.

When asked about the matter, RS Bhath, district town planner, said that they will visit site in a week and also will issue notice to the developer to reply on the matter in 15 days. “If there is any encroachment on revenue road it shall be removed at the earliest,” said Bhath.

A spokesperson for the developer said that they had assured the residents that the issues would be resolved. “We will resolve the issues and abide by the direction of authorities. Another issue is that a lot money is pending as maintenance fees with residents and they need to pay it for ensuring quality services,” the spokesperson said.