Gurugram breathes ‘good’ air second time in July, more clean air days expected

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, dust storms and gusty winds, will continue to prevail in Gurugram till at least July 24, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) seven-day weather forecast.

On Thursday, general cloudy conditions prevailed in Gurugram with one or two short spells of rain, which improved the air quality and brought about a dip in the temperature. City’s maximum temperature dipped to 29.1°C from Wednesday’s 31.1°C.

Intermittent spells of rain were also recorded late Wednesday, which left areas across the city waterlogged early Thursday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist with the IMD, said, “For the next few days, there will be only one or two spells of rain in a day, which will vary in intensity. These are thundershowers. However, after July 23 we are expecting thunderstorms, which will likely be preceded by strong winds and dust storms.”

Air quality in Gurugram has remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) since July 16, not exceeding a value of more than 95 on the daily AQI bulletin.

On Thursday, the city air was in the ‘good’ AQI rating, with a score of 49. This was only the second time this month that air was this clean.

On Thursday, the concentration of PM2.5, city’s prominent pollutant, touched a low of 22ug/m3 at 4pm, well within the safe limit of 60ug/m3, as prescribed in India’s National Ambient Air Quality standards.

The last time Gurugram’s air entered the ‘good’ category was on July 5, a day after the city received 82mm rain.

According to the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management in Delhi, Gurugram’s air will continue to remain the ‘satisfactory’ category till at least July 21, not exceeding an AQI reading of 67.





First Published: Jul 19, 2019 08:04 IST