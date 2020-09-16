Gurugram: ‘Burglars looked for uncollected newspapers, unclean floor to target homes’

gurugram

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:21 IST

The police arrested two persons, allegedly members of a gang, on Monday night from Badshahpur for their alleged involvement in at least 50 daytime burglaries in various residential areas across the city over the past year. Jewellery, laptops and other valuables were recovered from their possession, said police.

Police said the suspects used to visit residential areas during the afternoon and target houses on the basis of uncollected newspapers and unclean floor. This indicated that the house was temporarily unoccupied, said police.

Police identified the two suspects as 22-year-old Kallu and 24-year-old Sonu, from Nadia in West Bengal and were allegedly two of the four members of the alleged gang. Police said they had a criminal history and were jailed and later released from Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Acting on tips, the crime team arrested the duo while they were partying at one of their relative’s house in Badshahpur. Police said that a hunt is on to arrest two other members of the gang.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a person named Amit Kumar, a resident of Sector 57, had complained on February 13 that his home was burgled. Kumar and his family had gone out of town for two days and, upon return, found that burglars had made away with cash, jewellery and electronic gadgets. In all, items worth ₹5 lakhwere stolen, said police.

“We recovered leads from several CCTV footage from crime scenes. The two suspects were seen making rounds of the area several times. Their modus operandi was to get inside residential areas and target houses that were locked by posing as domestic helps looking for jobs. They would steal whatever they could and carried them in bags stolen from victim’s houses,” said Sangwan.

The police suspect that the two were aided by two others, who kept watch while their accomplices broke into the houses.

“They would switch off their mobile phones to avoid police’s technical surveillance. They also bought new SIM cards after every theft,” Sangwan said. The police said that the gang members armed themselves with knives but had never used them in the cases. “They would enter the residential areas looking for jobs and if anyone stopped them, they would give false information and fake names to get in.”

The suspects would allegedly sell the stolen jewellery to a goldsmith in Old Delhi and in remote areas of Uttar Pradesh. The police said that cases are registered against the gang members in at least six police stations of the city, and they are working on identifying more such cases.