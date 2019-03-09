Gurugram businessman allegedly sexually harasses 21-year-old domestic help, held

The police arrested a 41-year-old businessman from The Belaire in DLF-5 on Wednesday night for allegedly sexually harassing a 21-year-old woman who worked as a domestic help. A medical examination of the woman found her pregnant.

The woman, who came to the city from Jharkhand, told the police that she had been working at the businessman’s house for the past four months and lived with the employer’s family. The suspect runs a business in Delhi.

She had injured herself while trying to escape from his flat at the condominium and taken to the Civil Hospital by the security guards. The doctors at the hospital reported the matter to the police on Wednesday night.

The woman told the police that she fell from the fourth floor when she was coming down from the balcony with the help of bed sheets tied to the grill.

The police are yet to ascertain as to why she was trying to escape in this manner.

“The woman told the police that her employer used to sexually molest her and forced her to give massages to him when he was alone at home. She alleged that the suspect touched her inappropriately,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

An FIR has been registered against the businessman under sections 354A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 53 police station.

The police produced the businessman before the district court on Thursday. The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

The woman was also taken to the court but was unfit to record her statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and had to be taken back to the hospital, said police.

The doctors at Civil Hospital said the condition of the woman is reported to be stable.

“She has suffered injuries to her neck and leg and during initial medical examination, she was found to be pregnant,” said Dr Pawan Choudhary, resident medical officer of the Civil Hospital.

Singh said more sections could be added in the case after the statement of the woman would be recorded.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 04:15 IST