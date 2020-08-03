Gurugram case tally touches 9,200, but doubling rate now 74 days

gurugram

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 00:03 IST

Gurugram reported 79 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally of known infections to 9,245. A week ago, on July 26, the count was 8,612 cases, indicating an average growth of 90 new cases per day over the past week (as opposed to 123 cases per day in the week prior). On July 1, the district had 5,463 cases.

Of the current tally, 883 patients were classified as ‘active cases’ on Sunday, down from Saturday’s tally of 919. While 89 of them are currently hospitalised, the majority (685 people) of patients are under home isolation, while 109 patients are under observation at district covid centres. In the past week, Gurugram reduced its active patient load by close to 18 percent (from 1084 on July 26 to 883 on August 2)

Gurugram on Sunday also recorded 115 new recoveries (down from 140 the previous day), taking the district’s cumulative recovery rate to 89 percent (from 86 percent a week ago). Sunday marked the fifth straight day when daily recoveries exceeded new positive cases. No new deaths were recorded on Sunday either.

The mortality rate in the district, thus far, is 1.34 percent (down from 1.39 percent a week ago), with 124 fatalities so far.

Gurugram on Sunday also collected 1,217 new samples for testing, down from 1,890 samples collected on Saturday. Of these, 364 samples were taken by private labs for RT-PCR tests, while the majority of the remaining samples are those that will be tested by the health department.

Gurugram’s daily growth rate of new cases, on Sunday, was 1.1 percent. The doubling-rate stood at 74 days (up from 47 days a week ago), while active cases make up only 9.5 percent of the reported case load (down from 13 percent a week ago).