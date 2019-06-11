Gurgaon City Bus authority launches ‘Gurugaman’ app

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) on Monday announced its ‘Gurugaman’ mobile app for the first time, via its official Twitter handle.

The mobile application, developed for the GMCBL by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) has been in the beta stage since late last year, and has already recorded 10,000 downloads via the Play Store.

A DIMTS official associated with the project said, “We are still tweaking it for better integration with the GPS systems in buses, but it can be used by commuters to make their travel convenient.”



The app provides users with key information that could affect their commute, such as weather status, pollution index, occupancy display, route details, etc. It also helps commuters track locations of individual buses.

The app also displays information about the operation of Delhi Metro’s Yellow line, for intercity travellers, and the Rapid Metro, for intracity travellers.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 03:26 IST