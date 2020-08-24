Gurugram civic bodies to ramp up measures to prevent waterlogging; traffic management plan on the cards

gurugram

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:59 IST

In a meeting held among the officials of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the district administration, and the traffic police on Monday several important decisions pertaining to the monsoon preparedness of the city were taken.

Officials who took part in the meeting via video conference decided that waterlogging prevention measures would be taken in at least 19 spots across the city, including 11 new spots. Further, a traffic management plan for the monsoon and a long-term drainage regulatory plan will also be prepared, said officials, who took part in the meeting.

The meeting comes in the wake of waterlogging the city witnessed after heavy showers on August 19 and 20. Last Friday, a flood control committee was formed comprising officials of GMDA, MCG, private developer DLF, and Haryana Shahri Vikas Prahikaran (HSVP) to ascertain the reasons that led to the waterlogging and submit both short-term and long-term solutions for the same.

As per VS Kundu, CEO, GMDA, during a review of last week’s rains, which left seven underpasses and most parts of the city inundated, it was found that eight out of the 35 vulnerable spots, which are prone to waterlogging, had a heavy accumulation of water. Eleven new spots, which were not designated by the civic authorities as being vulnerable to flooding, also had a heavy accumulation of water.

“An in-depth review was undertaken regarding last week’s waterlogging. However, the review was done only at an administrative level. For an examination of the technical aspects, we have already formed a flood control committee, comprising various engineers, who are looking into the matter. Prior to the monsoon, 35 critical waterlogging spots were identified, out of which we were able to prevent waterlogging in 27 spots. At eight spots, rainwater accumulated for more than three hours — the maximum amount of time we set for clearing water from a particular stretch,” said Kundu.

Kundu said that at the eight points that witnessed intense flooding — places such as IFFCO Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Narsinghpur-Khandsa stretch — dewatering and pumping measures were found to be insufficient.

“ Upon further review, we found that there were 11 new spots across the city that had no prior history of waterlogging. Nonetheless, these spots were found to be heavily inundated last week. As such, we have directed all organisations concerned to strengthen the counter-waterlogging measures as one more month of monsoon is still left. We are anticipating one or two more intense spells of rains in the coming month,” he said.

As per officials privy to the matter, the 11 new points include residential areas like sectors 39, 28, 15 Part-2, 31, 10A, Sushant Lok-1, and South City-1.

Kundu said that flaws in terms of implementation of counter-waterlogging measures at all these 19 points have been identified while concerned officers have been directed to rectify them.

As per MCG officials who attended the meeting, both MCG and GMDA have been directed to clear and desilt the drains at all these 19 points and place motor pumps to divert rainwater to the nearest outlet if no proper drainage system is found at a particular place.

MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said pumps with higher capacity have been arranged on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway near Narsinghpur which will allow “rainwater to be drained in a less amount of time.”

Singh further suggested that officials can be deployed across various underpasses in the city to ensure that minimal rainwater is accumulated in such structures.

Another major decision taken during the meeting was to prepare a traffic management plan for the monsoon season in order to regulate the traffic movement more efficiently.

“We will be coming out with a traffic management plan soon. We are aware of the stretches which tend to get congested during heavy rains and the plan will address the best possible solutions to ensure that traffic can be easily managed. Both the GMDA and traffic police will be jointly developing this,” said Kundu.

During the meeting, traffic police officials also said that they will be asking RWAs to keep all their society, condominium, township gates open during heavy rains so that traffic can be diverted through these routes.

“During the heavy showers last week, we requested the RWAs to open their gates so that traffic can be diverted. We shall follow this practice in the future as well. As part of the traffic management plan, we will be mapping the gates of all residential areas across the city so that we have a database ready for diverting traffic from main roads if there is severe waterlogging. We will have a draft ready within 10 days and will share it with the concerned public bodies for their perusal,” said Chander Mohan, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.Mohan added that during the meeting a suggestion for providing additional cranes to the traffic police was also discussed.

Kundu further said a decision was taken to form a long-term regulatory plan for the city which will mark out points where “development should not obstruct the natural passageway of the drainage” in any way.

“We had earlier prepared a comprehensive drainage plan from the point of view of flood prevention but we realised that is this alone will be not sufficient for long-term solutions. There are a lot of undeveloped areas in the city that will be developed in the future. The surface run-off will increase from there and this will lead to more problems. Therefore, we have decided to go for a long-term drainage plan which will also provide a regulatory framework for the development of the area,” said Kundu.

Kundu said the issue needs approval from both the GMDA and the state government as well since it will have “regulatory connotations for development.”