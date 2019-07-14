Gurugram civic body wants South City-1 water supply in a week

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has written to the developer of South City-1 to hand over the services of water supply to the civic body within one week, officials said on Saturday.

The matter has been pending since April 23—residents’ welfare association (RWA) members have stated that water supply in the area has been severely affected for the last five months, while no water has been supplied in the colony for the last two days.

In addition, they also cited that the condition of existing infrastructure is also extremely poor, due to which services are being affected.

In its letter, the MCG stated that gensets and tube wells are not in working condition in boosting stations, and that handover must be initiated within a week.

“We have been receiving a lot of complaints by the RWA, residents, and the ward councillor regarding the lack of water supply, non-working gensets and tube wells, as well as other complaints. The MCG is very annoyed with the repeated complaints. Since no action has been taken by Unitech to complete the handing over process, you are requested to initiate the handover process within a week,” the letter by Dharamvir Mallik, executive engineer, MCG, to Unitech stated.

Representatives of Unitech could not be reached for comment.

“We held a meeting with Unitech officials on Thursday and directed them to complete the handing over process within a week’s time. We also gave reminded them that the issue has been pending since April 23, the first time the MCG had approached them for the takeover. We are expecting the handover to be completed by next week. We will depute the necessary manpower and machines at the boosting stations once that is done to ensure the optimum flow of water supply resumes in the colony,” said Mallik.

The MCG had been directed by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to take over South City-1, along with seven other private colonies with immediate effect on February 12.

Since then the MCG has initiated road repair work, collection of garbage, linking sewerage lines in the colony.

With the transfer of water supply pending for the last five months, RWA members said that it had been severely affected.

“The developer has lost interest in looking after water services properly as it is understood that MCG will be soon taking over this responsibility from them. Due to this, the water supply infrastructure has broken down in the last five months,” said Ram Gupta, president of South City-1 RWA.

“We keep having phases where water supply gets severely disrupted. Currently, residents are once again going through a bad patch, with no water supply since Thursday. We are just waiting for the MCG to take over and improve the water supply infrastructure,” he added.

Unitech had opted to pay Rs 17.95 crore to the MCG for civic enhancement in South City-1 instead of fixing the deficiencies themselves by attaching immovable and movable assets.

MCG commissioner Amit Khatri on Wednesday directed engineering wing officials to get a status update on the condition of assets offered by the developer in South City-1 to verify if it is embroiled in a legal dispute.

In South City 2, the developer had attached its properties to fund the Rs 23.52 crore payment to the MCG to fix deficiencies.

The handover is yet to be initiated in the colony, as the MCG found a Rs 11.76 crore property to be stuck in litigation, and has been waiting for the developer to either pay the sum or attach another property of the same value instead.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 01:45 IST