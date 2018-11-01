Gurugram commuters demand quick repairs to peripheral road 

Commuters travelling to Manesar and residents, who have moved into newly developed societies along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), have complained of potholes and the dilapidated condition of the road between Vatika Chowk and Dwarka Expressway.

A visit to the spot revealed several potholes and badly damaged patches on both sides of the road. Not only do the potholes make travel difficult for commuters, but the large quantity of dust on both sides of the road also causes pollution and clouds the area, causing poor visibility, allege commuters.

The 16 kilometre-long SPR originates from Gurgaon-Faridabad Road near Ghata and meets the National Highway-8 near Kherki Dhaula via Sohna Road. The stretch from Vatika Chowk to Ghata, which is around five kilometres long, is in a poor condition, according to commuters. “SPR, which connects Sohna Road to NH-8, is one of the city’s main roads that is used daily by thousands of commuters from Faridabad to Manesar, but unfortunately, it’s in a pathetic condition currently. It is riddled with big potholes all along. The GMDA should repair it without any delay,” said Manoj Lakhani, a resident of Sector 90.

Commuters using the road regularly said that they have raised the matter with authorities and written to them, but in vain. “Multiple complaints have been lodged on the Harpath app, but no one bothers to resolve them or to listen to us, be it the GMDA or Huda. Such indifference results in daily problems for commuters,” said Sushant Chauhan, a resident of Sector 82.

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which is responsible for the upkeep of this crucial expressway between Sohna road and Dwarka Expressway, maintained thatr it had repaired one side of the road and work on the other side would start soon. “Work on this road will start within two to three days. In the meantime, we have deployed a water tanker for sprinkling water and are fixing potholes,” said Vivek Joshi, CEO, GMDA.

The engineering wing of the authority, however, said that recent waterlogging during monsoon had caused serious damage to the road. “The minor repair work will start within days, but we will be awarding work for re-carpeting the entire road. However, this will take two to three months,” said MR Sharma, chief engineer, GMDA.

SPR, which connects Sohna Road to NH-8, is one of the city’s main roads that is used daily by thousands of commuters to reach Manesar manoj lakhani, resident, Sector 90

The minor repair work will start within days, but we will be awarding work for re-carpeting the entire road. However, this will take 2-3 months.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 13:18 IST