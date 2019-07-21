Gurugram company receives fake email, transfers over ₹7L to fraudster

A city-based private power transmission company was allegedly duped of ₹7.8 lakh by a fraudster who asked for a transfer of the amount via an email address similar to that of the director of the company, the police said.

The police said the fraudster generated an email using the name of the company’s director and sent it to the general manager of the company, requesting him to transfer ₹7,80,300 to an account in a bank located in Noida, the police said.

The company officials told the police that the director would often ask the general manager via emails to transfer money.

Assistant commissioner of police (DLF) Karan Goel said that on December 4 last year, the complainant received an email, allegedly from his “employer”, requesting the transfer to a certain bank account, and shared the requisite information.

The complainant then sent an email to the director confirming the transaction—the money had been transferred to an account in a private bank in Noida. The police said the director was shocked and cross-checked with him regarding the email; the complainant then realised that they had been duped.

Goel said this type of cybercrime is called a man-in-the-middle attack. “An insider’s hand cannot be ruled out in this case. We are looking at the call detail records of all employees to check if any of them was involved in this fraud,” he said.

The police said a case had been registered against an unknown person on Friday after a four-month-long investigation under sections 66 C and 66 D Information Technology (IT) Act and 420 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station. The police said they are looking for the sender of the spoofed email.

