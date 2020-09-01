Gurugram: Contractor gets paid for only completing 10% MCG work; third such matter in 10 months

gurugram

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:53 IST

The engineering wing of the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is under the lens again after it and the accounts branch had allegedly paid a contractor nearly a quarter of the cost of a project despite only 10% work being completed.

The MCG ordered a verification of records on Friday after ward 25 councillor Subhash Singh alerted the civic body during its house meeting on August 28.

The project was with regard to laying pavement tiles in 60 streets across ward 25. A Faridabad-based contractor won the project for Rs 2 crore in September 2019. It was supposed to be completed by March 2020.

“Just a few weeks before the enforcement of the Covid-19 induced national lockdown on March 22, he took Rs 50 lakh from the MCG in the form of running costs for the work he claimed he had done,” said Singh. “But only the earth has been dug up and nothing since then. Initially, under the pretext of national lockdown and coronavirus, the contractor kept asking for an extension. When things started to reopen, he stopped responding to our calls. We later came to know that after collecting his payment from the MCG, he had sold his residence in Faridabad and has left Haryana altogether.”

He said MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh had told the engineering wing to probe the matter.

MCG chief engineer Raman Sharma said a show-cause notice had been sent to the contractor to explain his version of events and specify the reason for not completing the work.

“We have levied a 10% penalty on the contractor for leaving the work mid-way and also blacklisted him. A report has been sought from the concerned executive engineer regarding the payment made to the contractor,” he said. “The contract has been cancelled and we have initiated the formalities to issue a new tender and allocating it to a new contractor for finishing the work.”

Sharma said that the MCG is in the process of “digitising” its operations and with online process of conducting work there will be greater transparency in the day-to-day operations and will result in discrepancies being highlighted immediately.

Over the last 10 months, there have been several instances where MCG has allegedly payments to the contractor despite little work.

In February, a vigilance wing probe was initiated after Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla informed the MCG that its engineering wing had paid Rs 1.67 crore, the total project cost, to a contractor for building a two-kilometre road in ward 1 even before the construction had started. In this case, the MCG recovered the total cost from the contractor and a show-cause notice was sent to an engineering wing official.

In December 2019, ward 34 councillor RS Rathee had complained that the engineering wing had paid Rs 35 lakh to a contractor for constructing 1.7-kilometre track between Khusbhoo Chowk and Bristol Chowk, along Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, even though only 600 metres of work, worth Rs 11 lakh had been completed.

MCG had marked vigilance wing probe in both the matters. Here, the MCG blacklisted the contractor, suspended a junior engineer, and served show-cause notices to three engineering wing officials.