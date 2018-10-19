Gurugram cop, allegedly attacked with brick by UP inspector, ends up with bloody nose

An inspector with the Uttar Pradesh Police allegedly attacked a Gurugram Police sub-inspector with a brick, leaving him bleeding from the nose, when the latter was on duty in Bilaspur, police said on Thursday. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

This is the 15th police officer-on-duty who was assaulted in the city in the past two-and-a-half months.

“Though the accused produced a Uttar Pradesh Police identity card, the Gurugram Police have decided to write to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts to confirm the man’s identity,” deputy commissioner of police (Manesar) Rajesh Kumar said.

On Wednesday evening, the accused, identified as Satish Yadav (48), allegedly attacked Subhash Yadav with a brick in Binola Village of Bilaspur. Subhash had gone to the village to look into a property dispute between Satish and another person after getting a phone call from the police control room.

Subhash was taken to a hospital where his injury was treated. Satish, who hails from Manesar, was arrested from the spot. An FIR was registered at Bilaspur Police Station under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and a city court sent him to Bhondsi Jail for 14 days.

The incident came to light On Wednesday evening when a person called the emergency police number ‘100’ and complained that Satish was fighting with him over a disputed property.

“We reached the spot and tried to calm the accused. But he was angry and said he was an inspector with the UP Police and started abusing me. He started manhandlling me and then hit me on the nose with a piece of brick. I was bleeding from the nose and was taken to a nearby hospital,” Subhash said.

Rajinder, who is the investigating officer in the case, said the accused also tore Subhash’s uniform.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 15:33 IST