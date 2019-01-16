Gurugram cop injured by speeding car after driver allegedly tries to run him over

Five policemen were injured in two separate incidents that took place on Monday.

In the first incident, a 30-year-old constable was severely injured after a speeding car allegedly crashed into the barricades placed on the Golf Course Extension Road.

Police said a team was deployed near the powerhouse around 12am when a grey coloured luxury car was seen approaching the police post. One of the constables deployed at the post, Vikas Kumar, tried to stop the driver but he did not stop and allegedly tried to run him over. In the FIR, Kumar said that he fell on the road while trying to evade the speeding car.

Kumar sustained injuries and was admitted to civil hospital for treatment. Police said that the driver seemed to have been under the influence of alcohol and wanted to escape by driving through the police barricade.

“The car registration number belonged to Delhi, but the constable could not note it down. The car is yet to be identified,” assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said.

In another incident, constable Pradeep Kumar and three of his colleagues were beaten by drunk youth who also tore their uniforms when the police personnel objected to the group creating a ruckus late at night.

The four policemen, who were deployed at sector 5 police station, were on night patrol when they received a call from Sheetla Colony, Sector 5, that four men were playing loud music and dancing on the road.

Constable Pradeep Kumar and team reached Block E around 2am. According to the complaint lodged by Kumar, the four men were playing loud music. When the policemen asked them to stop, the men, all of whom were inebriated, started misbehaving.

“We asked them to return to their respective homes after which one of the accused picked up a stone and hit me on my head. His friends also started abusing us and tore our uniforms,” Kumar stated in his complaint, adding that the men allegedly beat up the policemen, leaving them injured.

Around 2.30am, the injured cops informed the police control room and a team from sector 5 reached the spot and took them to Civil Hospital, where their statements were recorded.

A case registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station and the accused were arrested.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 09:05 IST